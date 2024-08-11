Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cryoport, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cryoport in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Cryoport’s current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Cryoport stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,715 shares of company stock worth $188,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cryoport by 73.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

