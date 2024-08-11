Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Issued By B. Riley

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taboola.com in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taboola.com’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Taboola.com’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

