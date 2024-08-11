Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for RenaissanceRe in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $38.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $38.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $235.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.33. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub sold 2,500 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.56, for a total value of $561,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,352.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,851 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 32.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 480.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 19.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

