Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the company will earn ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.34). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.07 and a quick ratio of 12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.94.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

