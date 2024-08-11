Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ SPRY opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,644,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 5,757 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $51,870.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,644,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,611.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 100,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,547,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,640,895.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,040 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $103,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

