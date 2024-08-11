Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Decreased by Analyst

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.36. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $11.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.59 EPS.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Chart Industries Trading Down 6.2 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $111.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a 200 day moving average of $145.12. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $109.48 and a 52 week high of $184.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.