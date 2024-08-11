Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Lifted by Analyst

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Compass Diversified’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CODI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 588.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

In other news, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cgi Magyar Holdings Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,952,671.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 15,212 shares of company stock worth $336,571. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,117,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,129,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 150,990 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 126,072 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,932,000 after acquiring an additional 890,413 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,094,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 339,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.