Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Increased by Desjardins

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.88.

GWO stock opened at C$41.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The stock has a market cap of C$38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$37.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.18.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.25%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

