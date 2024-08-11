Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Lifted by William Blair

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Qiagen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Shares of QGEN opened at $45.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.77. Qiagen has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $46.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

