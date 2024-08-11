Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Lowered by Sidoti Csr

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for The GEO Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for The GEO Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for The GEO Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GEO. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Insider Activity at The GEO Group

In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 399.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

