Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. Lifted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vaxcyte in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($3.93) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

PCVX has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $1,041,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,176,917.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,750,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after purchasing an additional 700,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after purchasing an additional 692,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

