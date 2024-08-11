Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Issued By Barrington Research

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.33 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

UTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of UTI opened at $17.06 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.85 million, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 258,532 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $208,696.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

