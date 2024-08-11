QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,510 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,008,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

