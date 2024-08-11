QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,563 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.76. 2,124,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
