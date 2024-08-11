Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Quanterix from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanterix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Quanterix stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,588. The company has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Quanterix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quanterix by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 69,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

