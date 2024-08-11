Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as high as C$0.58. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QST
Questor Technology Stock Down 6.5 %
Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 86.60%. The firm had revenue of C$0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Questor Technology
Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Questor Technology
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.