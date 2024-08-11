QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $24.00 at B. Riley

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded QuinStreet to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

QNST traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 989,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,763,000 after purchasing an additional 438,947 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in QuinStreet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 114,980 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 273,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuinStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 583,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 102,971 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

