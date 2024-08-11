Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rayonier from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 591,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,663. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.05. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 83.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 488.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

