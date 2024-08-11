Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $21.51 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RF opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after buying an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,379,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,163,000 after acquiring an additional 103,529 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.