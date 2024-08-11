Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Given New $239.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.31. 456,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $135.07 and a 12 month high of $227.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average of $194.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

