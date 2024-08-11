Request (REQ) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $93.63 million and $1.53 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010537 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,450.20 or 0.97137695 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0951025 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $1,383,063.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

