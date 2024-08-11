Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for DHI Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at K LIU & lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. K LIU & analyst K. Liu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. K LIU & also issued estimates for DHI Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 145.7% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 388,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 230,323 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,740 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172,637 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DHI Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

