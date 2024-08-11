Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Manulife Financial Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.64.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$34.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.77. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.46. The company has a market cap of C$61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 29.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company had revenue of C$12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.13 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total transaction of C$409,293.42. In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total value of C$3,433,852.34. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 11,598 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.29, for a total value of C$409,293.42. Insiders sold 157,878 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

