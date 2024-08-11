Reserve Rights (RSR) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $188.51 million and $9.09 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve Rights token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000095 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,059,494,603 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
