Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 24,722 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBND. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.71.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

