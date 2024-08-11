Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,751,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,273,000 after buying an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $58.53 during trading on Friday. 1,770,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,929. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.