Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 215,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,100,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 261,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCON stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.88. 1,008,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,440. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

