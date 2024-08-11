Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $79.75 Million Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,116,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,750,000. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF comprises 5.1% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.25% of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.66. 60,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $41.35.

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

