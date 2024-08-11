Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 466.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Revance Therapeutics stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. 5,107,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,542. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. The company has a market cap of $368.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 626.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

