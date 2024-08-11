Reviewing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences -129.74% -84.27% -55.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $23.35 million 5.53 -$130,000.00 $0.01 62.00 Arcadia Biosciences $5.33 million 0.68 -$13.98 million ($5.16) -0.52

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grown Rogue International and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 1 1 3.50

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats Arcadia Biosciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc. is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

