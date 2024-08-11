Reviewing Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) and Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Hyperdynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 8.68% 4.00% 2.99% Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperdynamics has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $4.90 billion 1.94 $2.42 billion $7.42 9.77 Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Hyperdynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Hyperdynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 7 7 0 2.50 Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $106.69, indicating a potential upside of 47.12%.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Hyperdynamics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. As of December 31, 2023, the company owns a portfolio of onshore U.S. unconventional natural gas assets, including interests in approximately 5,000 natural gas wells. Chesapeake Energy Corporation was founded in 1989 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Hyperdynamics

Hyperdynamics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Guinea, Northwest Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in a concession that covers an area of approximately 5,000 square miles in offshore Guinea. Hyperdynamics Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

