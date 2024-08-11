Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY)

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A REE Automotive -6,265.21% -110.59% -73.76%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A REE Automotive 1 0 2 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brilliance China Automotive and REE Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 495.96%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Risk and Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and REE Automotive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A REE Automotive $1.77 million 19.61 -$114.21 million ($10.81) -0.31

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Brilliance China Automotive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform. It also provides P7-S Strip Chassis for commercial delivery vehicles and walk-in vans; P7-C Chassis Cab and Cutway Chassis, a class 4 chassis cab fully electric commercial truck for delivery and a range of vocational applications; and P7-B Box Truck, a class 3 box truck built on a P7 cab chassis with its all-wheel drive and all-wheel steer for vehicle control for better handling and safety in adverse conditions. It serves original equipment manufacturer, delivery and logistic fleets, dealers, e-commerce retailers, new mobility players, mobility-as-a-service providers, and autonomous drive companies. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.