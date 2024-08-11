Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Sells $412,510.00 in Stock

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Revvity Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:RVTY opened at $118.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.91 and its 200-day moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $838,080,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Revvity by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 210,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Revvity by 18.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,258,000 after buying an additional 332,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RVTY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.