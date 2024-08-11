Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Issues Earnings Results

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.05% and a negative net margin of 563.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Rigetti Computing Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,497,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,677,746. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.32. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.