Robert W. Baird Lowers Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Price Target to $13.00

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.06% from the stock’s previous close.

SVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

SVV stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $26.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,076,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

