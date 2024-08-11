Robert W. Baird Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $15.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.01%.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $7,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

