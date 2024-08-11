Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $293.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $293.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.07.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.15. 625,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.93. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $242.81 and a 52 week high of $317.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 85,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 186.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

