Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $604.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $526.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $552.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.96. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

