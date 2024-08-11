Rosenblatt Securities Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $38.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FOX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.62.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FOXA

FOX Trading Up 0.1 %

FOXA opened at $39.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. FOX has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 862.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.