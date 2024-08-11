Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,300.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $508.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $226.59 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $787.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $837.18.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

