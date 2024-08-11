Roth Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $6.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. Nuvectis Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $124.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCT. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

