Roth Capital Upgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GO. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.75.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GO opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

