Roth Mkm Lowers Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Price Target to $6.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target points to a potential upside of 450.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMPX. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 577,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.71. Amprius Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 59.58% and a negative net margin of 350.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,467,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 575,794 shares of company stock valued at $705,406. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Further Reading

