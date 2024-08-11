Roth Mkm Lowers MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Price Target to $4.50

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE MBI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 523,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,189. MBIA has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.45.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.75). The firm had revenue of ($37.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its stake in MBIA by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,993,000 after buying an additional 347,007 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 425,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MBIA by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

