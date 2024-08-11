Royal Bank of Canada Increases TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $18.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of TaskUs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

TaskUs stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 623,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TaskUs by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

