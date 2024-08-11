Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$65.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGY. Cormark lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Calian Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.13.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Price Performance

Calian Group stock traded down C$2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$45.80. 43,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$45.15 and a 12 month high of C$63.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$54.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.73 million, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C($0.04). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of C$185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$196.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that Calian Group will post 4.6162117 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 4,000 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$224,800.00. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.