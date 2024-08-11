Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $13.00

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 453.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSTM. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Verastem from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Verastem from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verastem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Verastem Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of VSTM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 284,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,129. Verastem has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -4 EPS for the current year.



A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 114,375.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Verastem by 4,172.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

