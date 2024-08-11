Royal Bank of Canada Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $78.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Globus Medical stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 122,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

