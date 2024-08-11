Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 327,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Energizer by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 27.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

