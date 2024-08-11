Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,947. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $220,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Toast by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,184,000 after acquiring an additional 150,425 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $70,270,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $5,078,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 1,542.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 53,846 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

